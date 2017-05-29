Report: ‘Nothing imminent’ between Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks hosted Colin Kaepernick for a workout last week and are said to have genuine interest in the free agent quarterback, but it doesn’t sound like there has been any serious discussion about a contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed on Sunday that Seattle’s interest in Kaepernick is “real,” but he added that no deal between the two sides is imminent.

As #Seahawks get set to begin their OTAs tomorrow, I'm told nothing is imminent on QB Colin Kaepernick. Interest is real, but nothing yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 29, 2017

Kaepernick has been a free agent since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March, and the Seahawks are the only team to date that has hosted him for a visit. They could end up signing him as a backup behind Russell Wilson, but they are unlikely to pay him much.

With no contract agreement close, it is now clear that Spike Lee was misinformed when he posted about Kaepernick on Instagram over the weekend.