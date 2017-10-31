pixel 1
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Odell Beckham enthusiastically calls for Giants to trade for Jarvis Landry

by Steve DelVecchio

Jarvis Landry

If the Miami Dolphins end up trading Jarvis Landry now that they have unloaded Jay Ajayi, Odell Beckham Jr. knows the perfect landing spot for his fellow wide receiver.

With reports swirling on Monday that Landry could be moved, Beckham took to Twitter to openly campaign for the New York Giants to make a play for his former college teammate.

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports that the Dolphins informed Landry he is not going to be dealt at Tuesday’s deadline.

Beckham and Landry played together at LSU, so you can understand why Odell is so excited about the possibility of a reunion. Still, it seems unlikely that the 4-3 Dolphins will unload arguably their best skill player after they traded Ajayi. We already saw how one Miami player reacted to the blockbuster deal. Dolphins coach Adam Gase could be dealing with a mutiny if he trades Landry, too.

