Odell Beckham hopes to be highest paid player in NFL

When it’s time to sign his next contract, Odell Beckham Jr. hopes it will put him in the territory generally occupied by quarterbacks.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2014, Beckham has become one of the elite playmakers in the NFL. He’s a threat to score a touchdown whenever he gets his hands on the football and is the type of player who a can keep defensive coordinators up at night.

The 24-year-old star still has two years left on his contract. However, when it’s time to put pen to paper once again, Beckham hopes to sign a deal that will make him the highest paid player in the league. You can hear his comments in the video below.

Last month, Derek Carr became the highest paid player in league history when he signed a five-year contract worth $125 million with $40 million guaranteed. The highest paid wide receiver is, not surprisingly, Antonio Brown, who gained that status in February.

At the rate Beckham’s career arc is trending, it would not be at all surprising if his next contract made him the highest paid receiver in the NFL. And, it would be tough to argue that he isn’t worth it. Through his first three years in the NFL, his average season has been 96 receptions for 1,374 yards and 11 touchdowns. To be the highest paid player would probably be a surprise to some, just not Odell Beckham.