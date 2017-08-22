Report: Odell Beckham Jr. could miss Week 1 with ankle injury

The ankle injury Odell Beckham Jr. sustained during Monday night’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns could keep the wide receiver out at the start of the regular season, according to a report.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan report that Beckham could miss a week or two of the regular season because of his sprained ankle.

Beckham hurt his leg after being tackled from behind following a reception on Monday night. He was able to walk off the field and into the locker room where he was examined. X-rays were negative, and an MRI confirmed a sprained ankle.

The fourth-year receiver will miss the team’s final two preseason games, but his status for the team’s season-opener on Sept. 10 against Dallas appears to be in question.

In response to the injury, Beckham, who is already dissatisfied with his contract, may take out a massive insurance policy.