Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr points out hypocrisy after Tom Brady outburst

December 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr pointed out a double-standard in the way both he and someone like Tom Brady are viewed.

On Sunday, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels following a bad pass.

Someone tweeted that when Brady yells at a coach, it’s considered a reflection of the QB’s “passion.” However, if Beckham were to do something similar, the commentary would likely be much different.

Beckham agreed. He sent multiple tweets about the matter, saying that his passion is the same as Brady’s.

It’s hard not to agree with him about his point. One player’s “passion” is another player’s “meltdown.”

