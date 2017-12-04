Odell Beckham Jr points out hypocrisy after Tom Brady outburst

Odell Beckham Jr pointed out a double-standard in the way both he and someone like Tom Brady are viewed.

On Sunday, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels following a bad pass.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are … sorting things out. pic.twitter.com/T96qJRSwsk — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 3, 2017

Someone tweeted that when Brady yells at a coach, it’s considered a reflection of the QB’s “passion.” However, if Beckham were to do something similar, the commentary would likely be much different.

It’s “passion” bro. Imagine if @OBJ_3 showed some of this “passion” towards any of his coaches… Smh #DoubleStandard https://t.co/FFocdQG0U9 — Sean Lyric (@Sean_Lyric) December 3, 2017

Beckham agreed. He sent multiple tweets about the matter, saying that his passion is the same as Brady’s.

Listen when I say this is the craziest thing someone ever has tweeted or posted to me because I LITERALLY had this same conversation today about the EXACT thing ur takin about it. “There’s rules..and then there’s rules..” https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

Or ….immmaturity , or “needs to grow up” or “selfish” or… umm what else is it exactly that ‘they’ say…. or “umcomposed” no bro , I’ve watched that man do that exact same thing for years. Beat every time I cheered for in the super bowls… https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

I learned from him. This is the . So I’m following his lead, I just may not know how to express it the same way. But don’t get it confused , how 12 feels about the game , I would have a hard time sayin that’s not EXACTLY how I feel. #GoatChasin https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

Lol bro u have no idea what u started . Now u got all these critics with no credibility mentioning me to try to gain some likes or attention for what? Lol to talk about what we already knew. Some things better left unsaid. Im not phased. Workin on the best me on this return !! https://t.co/xY66rBeM7s — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

It’s hard not to agree with him about his point. One player’s “passion” is another player’s “meltdown.”