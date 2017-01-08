Odell Beckham Jr reportedly put hole in wall after loss

For the second time in three weeks, Odell Beckham Jr.’s reaction to his team’s loss is under scrutiny.

After the New York Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs 38-13 on Sunday, Beckham reportedly was banging his head against a locker room door.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan also says Beckham is believed to have put a hole into a wall after the loss.

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

Reporter Neil Best also shared the photo and said witnesses on the Lambeau Field grounds crew says Beckham punched the hole in the wall:

Witnesses on Lambeau grounds crew said @OBJ_3 punched this hole in wall outside locker room pic.twitter.com/GVuP0m7a34 — Neil Best (@sportswatch) January 9, 2017

Beckham Jr. had four catches for 28 yards on 11 targets in the defeat. He had a few drops in the game that were highly magnified, and his party boat in Miami the week of the game was scrutinized by the TV announcers.

After the Giants lost to the Eagles on Thursday night in Week 16, Beckham was said to be inconsolable and had to be taken into the locker room by the team’s owner.