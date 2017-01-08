Ad Unit
Sunday, January 8, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr reportedly put hole in wall after loss

January 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Odell Beckham crying

For the second time in three weeks, Odell Beckham Jr.’s reaction to his team’s loss is under scrutiny.

After the New York Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs 38-13 on Sunday, Beckham reportedly was banging his head against a locker room door.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan also says Beckham is believed to have put a hole into a wall after the loss.

Reporter Neil Best also shared the photo and said witnesses on the Lambeau Field grounds crew says Beckham punched the hole in the wall:

Beckham Jr. had four catches for 28 yards on 11 targets in the defeat. He had a few drops in the game that were highly magnified, and his party boat in Miami the week of the game was scrutinized by the TV announcers.

After the Giants lost to the Eagles on Thursday night in Week 16, Beckham was said to be inconsolable and had to be taken into the locker room by the team’s owner.


