Odell Beckham Jr. on boat trip, wall punch: ‘You live and you learn’

Odell Beckham Jr. has had some time to think through what he went through towards the end of the 2016 season, and he does see that he probably should have done some things differently.

Beckham appeared on ESPN’s Super Bowl pregame coverage, and said he has learned from the episode that saw him put a hole in a wall at Lambeau Field after the New York Giants’ playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Honestly, I’ve learned my lesson about that,” Beckham said of that incident, via Dan Duggan of NJ.com. “I didn’t sit there and punch a wall. It was literally a piece of paper, sheetrock and it just happened.”

As for the boat trip, Beckham responded to Victor Cruz’s recent comments, admitting that the trip created an unnecessary distraction.

“I talked to [Cruz] about it and I think what he was saying was all the extra attention and distraction it caused for our team and our organization, I don’t think any of us wanted that,” Beckham said. “That’s where regrets may lie. But as far as going back on it, you live and you learn. You make decisions and you have to live with the consequences. You have to be willing to do that and that was case. It’s something that I’ll be able to look back on in life and you just grow from it. That’s all you can do. You have to take it and move on. I can’t sit back and keep continuing to dwell on it otherwise I won’t really be living life.”

Beckham faced a lot of criticism for his conduct. The best he can do is take some lessons from it and move on, trying not to repeat those mistakes.