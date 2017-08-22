Report: Odell Beckham may take out ‘massive insurance policy’

Odell Beckham Jr had an injury scare during Monday night’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns when he was hit low by a defensive back, and the play was exactly the type that has the star receiver wanting a new contract as soon as possible. And if he doesn’t get a new deal before Week 1, Beckham will take measures to protect himself.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Beckham is exploring the possibility of taking out an insurance policy worth roughly $100 million if he has to play out the 2017 season on his rookie deal. Beckham’s camp said the 24-year-old was flirting with the idea before suffering a sprained ankle on Monday.

“[If a deal isn’t done] by the regular season, he’ll take steps to protect himself,” a source told Robinson. “[But] a new deal is preferable to adding insurance.”

According to the report, a one-year insurance policy worth $100 million would cost Beckham roughly $600,000. He is set to make just $1.8 million in base salary this season and $8.46 million next year after the Giants picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

It is no secret that Beckham wants to be paid like one of the NFL’s best receivers, and the highest-paid wideout — Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers — has a contract worth an average annual value of $17 million.

After Monday’s injury scare (video here), Beckham’s camp will likely turn up the heat on the Giants even more. The star receiver doesn’t have much leverage, but team co-owner John Mara said during training camp that Beckham “deserves to get paid.” The only question remaining is when that pay day will come.