Odell Beckham says he has never been more ready for an NFL season

After a controversial ending to 2016, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is more than ready for redemption.

Beckham says he’s been working hard, has gotten himself in a good place, and feels better than ever as the new season approaches.

“In every which way, I just feel it there,” Beckham said Saturday, via James Kratch of NJ Advance Media. “I’ve really been training, and to have these next six weeks and get another opportunity to train, it’s going to be great. … Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything, I just don’t think I’ve ever been as ready as I am now.”

Beckham is unquestionably an elite talent. He says he’s learned from the mistakes that marred his 2016, and if he does that, he will cement his place as possibly the best receiver in the game.