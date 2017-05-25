Odell Beckham will not commit to showing up to OTAs, could want new contract

Odell Beckham Jr has not yet showed up to voluntary workouts with the New York Giants, and it sounds like it may stay that way.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Network said Thursday that Beckham did not commit to attending organized team activities when she spoke with him.

#Giants WR Odell Beckham told @KimJonesSports from LA: “I love my team & am excited about the season.” Will he be at more OTAs? “No comment” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2017

Jones added that Beckham has been working out in Los Angeles and is in “tremendous shape.” She also said the star receiver has been in touch with the Giants coaching staff on a regular basis and that he later told her he will “for sure” be in attendance when mandatory minicamp begins on June 13.

While Beckham has not said so publicly, all signs indicate he is unhappy with his contract. He is set to make just $1.8 million this upcoming season and then $8.5 million in 2018, as the Giants recently exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

It would not be a surprise if Beckham wants to be paid like one of the top wide receivers in the league, and his salary is nowhere near that at the moment. Giants fans may be concerned to see who he has been spending time with, but it sounds like Beckham remains on good terms with his teammates and coaches.