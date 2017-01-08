Odell Beckham acknowledges party boat created distraction

Odell Beckham dismissed the notion that the party boat he was on last week had anything to do with the Giants’ loss to the Packers, but he did acknowledge that the boat served as a distraction to the team.

Beckham spoke after his New York Giants lost 38-13 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the playoffs and was asked about the party boat, which was a storyline during the week leading up to the game and was mentioned multiple times on the telecast.

Beckham, who had four catches for 28 yards in the game, dismissed the party boat as being a factor in the loss.

“It sounds typical to me,” Beckham said of the criticism. “At the end of the day, I went through practice and had zero drops, zero missed assignments. There is nothing that can connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed. There’s just nothing in the world. That’s not realistic.”

However, Beckham did note that the photo and story going viral (seen here), created a distraction leading up to the game.

“I think it did a great job of creating distractions for us,” said Beckham. “It’s unfortunate, that’s just the way this world is. There’s just no way you can connect something that happened seven days ago to today and how the Packers have won seven in a row and they scored 38 points and how they executed and they came up with the third downs. So the connection is just not there, in my opinion. But everybody’s going to have their opinion.”

Beckham also said the talk of the party boat as a reason for the loss began before the game was even played.

“It started before the game and it did a great job of putting it in peoples’ mind that if the Giants lose, it’s because they went to Miami. It doesn’t really connect to me. I went throughout the entire week of practice fully locked in. You could ask anybody. I definitely didn’t expect the game to go the way it did today.”

After addressing the matter, Beckham then refused any follow-up questions about the subject.

Credit to Beckham for facing the media and the tough questions knowing what he was up against. In the meantime, the party boat from the day after the team’s Week 17 win over Washington has now received the meme treatment online.