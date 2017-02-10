Odell Beckham reportedly robbed during Super Bowl week

Odell Beckham Jr. was in Houston for Super Bowl week to take part in ESPN’s coverage of the big game, and it sounds like his experience wasn’t all positive.

According to a report from Page Six, Beckham was robbed while in Houston. There are conflicting stories about what actually happened, but the New York Giants star supposedly lost some valuables. Some sources told Page Six Beckham was accosted while another claimed Beckham’s hotel and a friend’s house were burglarized.

But a source told us that Beckham — in town for the big game as an ESPN pregame commentator — was robbed of “jewelry and cash.” Rumors even swirled that he was mugged. “It was basically catching him outside at the right time,” a source said of the alleged heist. A source close to the Giants confirmed that the star wide receiver was indeed robbed, but he said it was not a mugging at all and nothing “pricey” was taken. The team source explained that Beckham was staying at a hotel in Houston, but that he also left a bag of his belongings at a friend’s house. (As one does?) “He just had some stuff there,” the source said. “Shoes and that sort of thing. It wasn’t anything expensive — just some of his belongings.” The source said that the home was broken into and that Beckham’s stuff was gone.

Local police say no police report was filed by Beckham, which seems strange if he had jewelry and cash taken from him.

The story is bizarre, to say the least.