Odell Beckham appears to take shot at Ben McAdoo

“You want all your players here, especially great players,” he said, per Dan Duggan of NJ.com. “It’s a time to build fundamentals and communication and chemistry and trust. So you want all your players here, especially the great ones. They facilitate a lot of those things for you. We get to coach who’s here. That’s what time of year it is.”

Beckham’s Twitter activity would seem to indicate he was annoyed by McAdoo’s comment. While he didn’t write anything himself, Beckham had a series of interesting retweets on Friday:

Rather than joining his teammates, Beckham has chosen to work out with Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter. FS1’s Nick Wright shared some videos of the rigorous workouts Carter has been putting Beckham through, and he also defended Odell for not showing up to OTAs. Beckham retweeted that, too.

Voluntary means voluntary, so there’s nothing the Giants can do about Beckham skipping OTAs. There has been some speculation that the 24-year-old is upset about his contract situation, but that would have nothing to do with McAdoo.

Even if he has been spotted hanging out with some questionable characters, Beckham has obviously been training hard. In an ideal world, he would be doing that with his teammates and coaches.