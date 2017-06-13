Odell Beckham says skipping OTAs had nothing to do with contract

As he promised, Odell Beckham Jr reported to mandatory minicamp with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The star wide receiver’s decision to skip organized team activities sparked rumors that he was unhappy with his contract situation, but Beckham insists that was not the case.

While speaking with reporters, Beckham said holding out was never on his mind and that he has never seen a holdout accomplish much in the past.

Odell says it was never on his mind to not attend OTAs because of contract. Wanted to take time to reflect on life. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 13, 2017

Odell Beckham says he's never seen a holdout work. Never thought of going that route. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 13, 2017

Beckham added that he would love to be with the Giants for the rest of his career and that he is leaving the contract issues up to the “man upstairs.”

While he is one of the best wide receivers in football, Beckham is hardly being paid like it. He is set to make just $1.8 million in 2016 and then $8.5 million in 2018, as the Giants recently exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Beckham may not want to admit that he wants a new contract, but some of his recent Twitter activity tells a different story.