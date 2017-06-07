Ad Unit
Report: Odell Beckham skipping OTAs because he wants new contract

June 7, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Odell Beckham Jr has yet to come out and say that he has been working out on his own this offseason because he wants a new contract, but all signs point to that being the reason.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham’s absence from organized team activities is “directly related” to the star wide receiver’s contract situation.

Beckham essentially admitted it, too, albeit in a subtle manner.


