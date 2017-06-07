Report: Odell Beckham skipping OTAs because he wants new contract

Odell Beckham Jr has yet to come out and say that he has been working out on his own this offseason because he wants a new contract, but all signs point to that being the reason.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham’s absence from organized team activities is “directly related” to the star wide receiver’s contract situation.

No one in Odell Beckham Jr. camp has admitted it, but his absence from OTAs is directly related to his desire for a new deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2017

Beckham essentially admitted it, too, albeit in a subtle manner.