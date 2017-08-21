Odell Beckham stared straight at eclipse, can still see haters

We have all heard warnings for at least the better part of a week about not looking directly at the solar eclipse unless you were wearing special sunglasses, but Odell Beckham Jr decided to take his chances.

On Monday, Beckham shared some footage on social media that supposedly showed him staring straight at the eclipse. While he wore sunglasses (regular ones) during some of it, there were other times he just went for it. And, as the New York Giants star put it, he somehow “still can see all of these haters.”

'Even after looking at the eclipse, I still can see all these haters' – OBJ pic.twitter.com/3sbWdpDbEx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2017

Doctors say there is a legitimate risk of burning your retinas if you stare directly at the sun. While Beckham has risked injuring himself in some extremely dumb ways in the past, this would definitely take the cake.

Of course, it’s possible that Beckham was faking it. If not, we can’t wait to see what Giants fans will say if he misses any practice time with an undisclosed injury.