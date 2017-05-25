Odell Beckham still not at Giants OTAs

Odell Beckham Jr has not yet reported to organized team activities with the New York Giants.

After Beckham was absent for the start of the workouts, reports indicated he was planning to show up on Thursday. That session was open to the media, and the star wide receiver was still nowhere to be found.

OTAs are voluntary, so Beckham is not facing any disciplinary action. However, there is a growing belief that he wants a new contract, as he is set to earn just under $2 million in 2017 and another $8.5 million next season after the Giants picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. On Wednesday, Beckham sent a cryptic tweet about people making up stories.

"If they don't have a story these days they'll make one…" I might get that tatted #StayTheCourse — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) May 24, 2017

Again, the workouts are voluntary. Still, most players show up unless they have a legitimate excuse, and we have not yet heard of one for Beckham. In fact, the Giants might be concerned with who he is spending time with off the field these days.