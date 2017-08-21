Odell Beckham clears concussion testing, has sprained ankle

Odell Beckham Jr. left Monday’s preseason game in Cleveland after taking a hit to the back of the leg.

Beckham had just caught a pass to give the Giants a first down when Eli Manning targeted him on the next play. Beckham ran a post and went up to make a catch. Briean Boddy-Calhoun dove in to make the tackle and hit Beckham Jr. in the back of the right leg.

Blame the #NFL. Rules promote this. Odell Beckham Jr. involved in scary hit. pic.twitter.com/lQHdw5XWjb — Matthew Schwerha (@MSchwerha) August 22, 2017

Beckham walked off the field immediately after the play, and then he headed to the locker room. He wasn’t attended to by any medical staffers for the first minute he was in the tunnel, but then he finally received some attention. ESPN cameras showed Beckham down on his knees with a towel over his head, clearly in pain.

Odell shown in pain outside of the locker room. Finally attended to. pic.twitter.com/6AKdpeEUjl — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 22, 2017

The Giants later said Beckham had a sprained ankle. ESPN’s Lisa Salters also said Beckham was being evaluated for a concussion. They later reported that he passed his concussion tests.