OJ Simpson could cash in signing autographs if released from prison

OJ Simpson is scheduled to go in front of a parole board on Thursday to learn if he will be released from prison as early as October, and he could have some serious income opportunities if he’s set free.

David Elkouby, the owner of a company that specializes in athlete and celebrity autographs called The Hollywood Show, told TMZ this week that Simpson would be an extremely popular attraction at an autograph signing event. In fact, Elkouby said his company would guarantee OJ “thousands” to appear at a signing convention.

“Just based on the fact that he’s been away for a long time, there would be interest in having him appear in places,” Elkouby explained. “We would consider paying him a guarantee of thousands of dollars. As to how much, I don’t know.”

Elkouby speculates that Simpson could easily charge $25 or $30 per photo with fans. He also doesn’t think the 1995 murder trial would deter anyone from wanting to meet the Hall of Fame running back.

“Right now is the time to capitalize on the notoriety, and he could probably use a few extra bucks,” Elkouby added. “He hasn’t been doing anything in a number of years. He would do very well, there’s no doubt about it.”

While he was not convicted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, Simpson did lose a civil suit stemming from the case and has been ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

In addition to signing autographs, there have also been rumblings that Simpson could have an opportunity to earn money with a reality TV show. The NFL may also owe him more money, which you can read about here.

Simpson was convicted of 12 charges related to robbery and kidnapping in a sports memorabilia heist back in 2008. He has served more than nine years of a sentence that was nine to 33 years.