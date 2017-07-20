OJ Simpson granted parole, will be released from prison in October

OJ Simpson was granted parole from a Nevada parole board on Thursday, and the Hall of Fame running back is expected to be released from prison in October.

Simpson was convicted of 12 charges related to robbery and kidnapping in a sports memorabilia heist back in 2008. He has served roughly nine years of a sentence that was nine to 33 years.

While he was not convicted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, Simpson did lose a civil suit stemming from the case and has been ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. He still owes much of that money and will be responsible for paying it back, though he could have a source of income from the NFL that cannot be touched in civil court.

Simpson, 70, could be set free as early as Oct. 1.