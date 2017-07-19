OJ Simpson masturbation story shot down by prison

O.J. Simpson will go before a parole board on Thursday to determine whether he could be released from prison as early as October, and a story that surfaced this week claimed the status of the hearing could be in jeopardy for a pretty disturbing reason.

As many have suspected, that story is not true.

Shortly after the Daily Mail claimed Simpson is facing a disciplinary hearing after he was caught masturbating by a female prison guard in late June, Lovelock Correction Center in Nevada essentially shot down the rumor in a statement.

“It is against Nevada Dept. of Corrections policy to release inmate disciplinary history to the public,” the prison said, via TMZ. “It is also against policy to release inaccurate information. No official from our department would have released the information in question.”

Taking things a step further, TMZ was told by a source that the incident never happened, plus there is no rule against pleasuring oneself at Lovelock as long as the act takes place in a private setting.

Thank goodness that’s cleared up.

Simpson has served more than nine years in prison after he was convicted of 12 charges related to robbery and kidnapping in a sports memorabilia heist. If you want to hear about his chances of being released from prison, the former prosecutor who put him away recently weighed in.