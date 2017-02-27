OJ Simpson could be released from prison, collect NFL retirement money

O.J. Simpson is eligible for parole on Oct. 1, and there is a chance the Pro Football Hall of Famer could be released from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence.

Simpson, who was convicted in 2008 of 12 charges stemming from a sports memorabilia heist, was paroled on five of his charges in 2013. He will likely have a parole hearing at some point this summer, during which he will attempt to convince the board that he has kept out of trouble and been a model inmate.

Simpson was part of a group of men who stole roughly 800 items from sports memorabilia dealers Alfred Beardsley and Bruce Fromong at a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007. The crime was committed roughly 10 years after he was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

If he is granted parole in October, Simpson will reportedly have a large sum of cash waiting for him. According to the Sunday Express, Simpson has accrued $2.7 million in retirement benefits from his days of playing for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Though the 69-year-old still owes much of the $33.5 million he was ordered to pay when he was found civilly liable of the murders of Brown and Goldman, laws state that pension money cannot be collected by creditors.

The ESPN documentary “OJ: Made in America” did not paint Simpson in a great light, as expected. We learned some disturbing new info about the early stages of his relationship with Brown, but Simpson’s reputation is never going to be repaired anyway. He’ll certainly be pleased if he gets to serve less than one third of his sentence.