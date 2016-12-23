Olivier Vernon reportedly gifted Giants with $150K worth of cognac for Christmas

Olivier Vernon sure makes for one helluva Santa Claus.

According to a report by Dan Duggan of NJ.com on Friday, the New York Giants defensive end spent over $150,000 on unique Christmas gifts for the entire team: personalized bottles of Louis XIII Cognac. Vernon gifted every one of his teammates and coaches (plus other members of the organization) with a bottle and had each one engraved with the recipient’s name, even provided matching champagne glasses to boot.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted a sample of the cognac bottles Vernon gifted, which retail for $3,000 each.

Custom engraved bottles of Louis XIII cognac (Retail: $3,000 each) have been given to every member of the Giants by @oliviervernon54 pic.twitter.com/PDiExsTzdQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 24, 2016

It’s a commendable way to spread the wealth and the Christmas cheer after Vernon inked a massive $85 million deal with the team over the offseason. Does it top this fellow NFLer for best Yuletide present of 2016? You decide.

Image via Olivier Vernon on Instagram

H/T theScore