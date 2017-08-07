Olympic sprinter Marvin Bracy lands deal with Colts

Marvin Bracy is taking his professional talents from the track to the gridiron.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they have signed Bracy, an Olympic sprinter who has competed for USA Track & Field the last five years, to a deal. Bracy, officially listed at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds, plays wide receiver.

The Colts’ official press release states that the 23-year-old Bracy was a participant at Carolina Panthers’ 2017 rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. He has won the U.S. National Championships in the 60-meter dash three times and qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100-meter dash. Bracy also played football and ran track during his time in college at Florida State.

We’ve seen the NFL play host to other cross-sport bids recently, so hopefully Bracy can find success with speed demon receivers in demand these days.

Image via Marvin Bracy on Instagram