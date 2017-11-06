Oral arguments on Ezekiel Elliott motion will be heard on Thursday

The next step in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been scheduled for Thursday when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will hear oral arguments for an emergency injunction motion of Elliott’s suspension.

BREAKING: Second Circuit schedules oral argument on #Zeke Elliott emergency injunction motion for Thursday at 2 pm pic.twitter.com/mmvZua38lS — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) November 6, 2017

Last Friday, Judge Susan Carney of the Second Circuit issued an administrative stay of Elliott’s suspension, which unexpectedly allowed him to return to the Cowboys and play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to that, his six-game suspension had been put back into place and appeared rock solid for the first time all year.

With oral arguments taking place on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET, a ruling should be made prior to the Cowboys’ Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Thursday’s motion is denied, Elliott’s six-game suspension will be back on and he’ll be forced to leave the team unless his legal team wins their appeal of the district court’s decision. If the motion is granted, Elliott will be eligible to continue playing until the the district court’s ruling on the denial of the injunction.

NFL on Ezekiel Elliott's status until a ruling from the 2nd Circuit: "He's eligible to play." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2017

Ultimately, this battle between the NFL and Elliott/the NFLPA rages on and appears no closer to being resolved.