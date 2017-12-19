Packers place Aaron Rodgers on IR again, ending his season

Aaron Rodgers is one-and-done in his comeback attempt.

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday placed Rodgers back on IR, ending his season. This is the second time that Rodgers has gone on injured reserve this season. The first time was after he broke his collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings in October. Rodgers was able to return to play in Week 15 for Green Bay against Carolina, but he was a little rusty and threw three interceptions in the loss.

The defeat dropped Green Bay to 7-7 on the season, putting them on the brink of elimination from playoff contention. After Atlanta won on Monday night, the Packers were officially eliminated from the playoffs.

With no shot at the postseason, it would make little sense to have Rodgers continue playing quarterback and taking hits, especially with his collarbone not fully healed.

Brett Hundley, who has gone 3-4 in seven starts this year, will likely start the final two games of the season for the Packers.