Packers score on Hail Mary yet again (Video)

The Green Bay Packers are getting frighteningly good at completing Hail Mary passes.

The Packers scored just before halftime of their playoff game against the New York Giants on Sunday when Aaron Rodgers launched a 42-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb on a Hail Mary play:

These are like screen passes to Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/FjRxESIRWn — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 8, 2017

This seems to be almost easy for Rodgers, who is completing Hail Mary passes with regularity.

Last season he beat the Detroit Lions with this Hail Mary. Then a month later he did it again to tie a playoff game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Seen that before. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 8, 2017

Completing Hail Marys for Rodgers is like Steph Curry making a halfcourt shot.