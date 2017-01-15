Ad Unit
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Packers-Falcons betting line changes after big bet on Atlanta

January 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sportsbook

The betting line for the NFC Championship Game next weekend between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers changed immediately after a big bet came in on Atlanta.

The original line was set at Atlanta -4, but it quickly moved to -4.5 and -5 at different sports books after big bets came in on the Falcons.

Here’s what the rest of Tuley’s tweet said: “ViewFromVegas of NFC Championship Game: Westgate Las Vegas opened Atlanta -4 over Green Bay on the Don Best odds screen and quickly went to Atlanta -5. The over/under is a very high 59.5. South Point went with O/U 60 and Westgate quickly went to 60.5 (Station Casinos already at 61).”

The lack of faith in the Packers comes as a surprise given their 8-game winning streak. But the Falcons will be at home and have won five in a row too, including a 36-20 victory over the Seahawks in the playoffs. They’re almost as hot as the Packers, and they will have the dome advantage.

  • Tags:

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus