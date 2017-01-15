Packers-Falcons betting line changes after big bet on Atlanta

The betting line for the NFC Championship Game next weekend between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers changed immediately after a big bet came in on Atlanta.

The original line was set at Atlanta -4, but it quickly moved to -4.5 and -5 at different sports books after big bets came in on the Falcons.

First bet on NFC Championship Game @LVSuperBook is on the favored Falcons, moves Atlanta -4.5 vs. Packers. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 16, 2017

ViewFromVegas of NFC Championship Game: Westgate Las Vegas opened Atlanta -4 over Green Bay on the Don Best odds… https://t.co/F8dVp0Xjwv — Dave Tuley (@ViewFromVegas) January 16, 2017

Here’s what the rest of Tuley’s tweet said: “ViewFromVegas of NFC Championship Game: Westgate Las Vegas opened Atlanta -4 over Green Bay on the Don Best odds screen and quickly went to Atlanta -5. The over/under is a very high 59.5. South Point went with O/U 60 and Westgate quickly went to 60.5 (Station Casinos already at 61).”

The lack of faith in the Packers comes as a surprise given their 8-game winning streak. But the Falcons will be at home and have won five in a row too, including a 36-20 victory over the Seahawks in the playoffs. They’re almost as hot as the Packers, and they will have the dome advantage.