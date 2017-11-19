Packers fans clear out of Lambeau Field early during shutout loss

Green Bay Packers fans are known for being among the best and most passionate in sports. But even some of them can’t handle the way the team has been playing lately.

This photo shared by Packers reporter Rob Demovsky towards the end of Sunday’s game shows that a lot of fans had left Lambeau Field:

Three minutes to go and many people have seen enough. pic.twitter.com/jgyGJHPzVj — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 19, 2017

The Packers were shutout in a home loss to Baltimore 23-0. They’ve gone 1-4 without Aaron Rodgers (including the game where he got hurt against Minnesota). Backup quarterback Brett Hundley simply has not been able to produce enough points to make up for the team’s weak defense.

It’s hard to blame the fans’ reaction.