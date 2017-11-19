Packers stand by Brett Hundley after home shutout

The Green Bay Packers are insisting, at least publicly, that Brett Hundley is their quarterback.

The Packers were shut out at Lambeau Field by the Baltimore Ravens 23-0 on Sunday, and Hundley continued to struggle filling in for the injured Aaron Rodgers, throwing three interceptions in the process. Coach Mike McCarthy was undeterred, however, standing by his young quarterback after the defeat.

“Brett Hundley is our starter. I believe in Brett Hundley,” McCarthy said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “It didn’t go very well obviously. We understand the standard that has been set here. We are all part of it. Brett Hundley is part of that too.”

McCarthy defended his team by saying they’d looked much better in practice during the week.

“We will burn the tape,” McCarthy said. “It’s unfortunate because of the way the team has practiced this week. You like to see the team have success when they do so well in practice. Felt great coming in here today, felt great coming off the practice field yesterday.”

McCarthy may stand by Hundley, but the fans certainly weren’t on Sunday. There are no other good options on the roster, but the team may have to try to find someone who can fill in for a few weeks, at least.