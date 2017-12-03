Packers reportedly targeting Week 15 return for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will be eligible to return from injured reserve to play in Week 15, and the Green Bay Packers are hoping he can help lead them to the postseason if all goes to plan.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are hoping Rodgers can play against the Carolina Panthers in two weeks if they are still in the playoff hunt and the quarterback receives medical clearance.

Packers targeting Week 15 at Carolina for return of QB Aaron Rodgers, contingent on Green Bay being in playoff contention and the QB receiving medical clearance, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2017

Green Bay is currently 5-6 and has a home date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday before hitting the road to face the Cleveland Browns. Even with Brett Hundley looking inconsistent since he took over the starting job, those are two games the Packers should be able to win.

Rodgers had several screws inserted in his broken collarbone and has made it clear he will not rush back, but all of the reports we have heard about him recently have sounded encouraging. The next two weeks will be extremely important ones in Green Bay.