Packers’ Ty Montgomery frustrated that athletes are told to ‘shutup’

Green Bay Packers wide receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery vented on Twitter Monday about the notion that athletes should not speak about social matters.

Montgomery, who played college ball at Stanford and was drafted by Green Bay in 2015, seems frustrated and perplexed that athletes are told to stick to sports. Here’s what he tweeted:

Been thinking about this stuff that's been going on in Charlottesville all day. This stuff is HEAVY bro. Real heavy. — Ty Montgomery (@TyMontgomery2) August 14, 2017

The fact that people tell athletes to shutup and just be athletes is beyond me… — Ty Montgomery (@TyMontgomery2) August 14, 2017

Like our actions and words are only influential when we fail a drug test or commit a crime and they say "don't be like him" https://t.co/FNAJ31WoQZ — Ty Montgomery (@TyMontgomery2) August 14, 2017

Montgomery makes a good point. Despite what Charles Barkley will have you believe, athletes are role models and set examples because they are so famous. When they take a stand, people notice. But like many things, there are consequences to actions. While many may appreciate it when athletes take a stand, others do not and that could lead to fallout. Just ask Colin Kaepernick about the potential consequences to speaking one’s mind.