Ad Unit
Monday, August 14, 2017

Packers’ Ty Montgomery frustrated that athletes are told to ‘shutup’

August 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ty Montgomery

Green Bay Packers wide receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery vented on Twitter Monday about the notion that athletes should not speak about social matters.

Montgomery, who played college ball at Stanford and was drafted by Green Bay in 2015, seems frustrated and perplexed that athletes are told to stick to sports. Here’s what he tweeted:

Montgomery makes a good point. Despite what Charles Barkley will have you believe, athletes are role models and set examples because they are so famous. When they take a stand, people notice. But like many things, there are consequences to actions. While many may appreciate it when athletes take a stand, others do not and that could lead to fallout. Just ask Colin Kaepernick about the potential consequences to speaking one’s mind.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus