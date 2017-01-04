Pacman Jones addresses latest arrest: ‘None of this makes sense’

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was released from custody on bond Wednesday, and he seems convinced that he will be cleared of all the latest charges he is facing.

Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. A felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was later added after he allegedly spit on a jail employee.

“I’ll let everything play out in court,” Jones told reporters Wednesday, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “Obviously, without getting into it, none of this makes sense.”

Jones then demonstrated for reporters the way he claims he lightly touched someone on the arm before being arrested.

“For touching a guy, like this, I got arrested,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m more than (confident) that this will be dismissed pretty soon. I’m sorry that this happened. It would be different if I was beating people’s a–, but for touching someone?”

According to the police report, Jones was accused of pushing a man and poking him in the eye. He then allegedly ignored orders from police officers to stop and kicked and head-butted an officer while he was being detained. After he was taken to jail, Jones is accused of spitting on the hand of a nurse while he was being booked.

Jones was involved in an incident at a casino in 2015, but he had not been arrested since 2013, when he was booked on a disorderly conduct charge, prior to Tuesday. Jones was also arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2011 and placed on probation. In 2013, he was accused of punching a woman.

Though he signed a three-year extension with the Bengals last offseason, the team could decide to move on from the 33-year-old Jones this winter.