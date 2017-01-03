Pacman Jones arrested on several charges, allegedly spit on jail employees

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones wasted no time getting into trouble with the law now that his offseason has officially begun.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on three misdemeanor charges and one felony. Jones was initially taken into custody on assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business misdemeanors at a shopping complex in downtown Cincinnati. He was later charged with a felony for his interactions with jail house employees.

In complaints that were obtained by The Enquirer, Jones is accused of assaulting a man by “pushing and poking” him in the eye. He allegedly ignored orders from police to stop and later refused to enter a police car while throwing kicks and head-butts. A bodily substance felony charge was later added when Jones allegedly spit on a nurse at the jail.

Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones. Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say pic.twitter.com/Bjq7IVbycT — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) January 3, 2017

Jones said through his attorney during his arraignment that he “vehemently denies” all of the accusations.

Jones, who signed a three-year extension with the Bengals prior to the season, has a long history of getting into trouble off the field. His last arrest was for disorderly conduct in 2013, and he was accused of punching a woman earlier that year. In 2015, Pacman was involved in an incident at a casino. He was also arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2011 and placed on probation.