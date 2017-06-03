Pacman Jones helping to mentor Joe Mixon?

What better way for Joe Mixon to settle into his new settings in Cincinnati than by spending time with Pacman Jones?

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that Pacman took Mixon to a concert by rapper Future during the week. What’s more is that they say Pacman has taken Mixon under his wing and is mentoring him, as he sometimes quietly does with players.

The two will be teammates on the Bengals now that Cincinnati drafted the former Oklahoma running back. Mixon enters the NFL with a negative reputation thanks to his infamous punch of a female student, as well as other issues. Pacman has been in and out of trouble with the law since entering the league, and even was suspended for a season as discipline.

We couldn’t imagine a better pairing.