Pacman Jones pleads guilty to obstruction charge, could face NFL discipline

Adam “Pacman” Jones has officially avoided serious legal trouble in his latest off-field incident, but that does not mean the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback is off the hook with the league.

On Tuesday, Jones pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business. A judge dismissed two other misdemeanor charges — assault and disorderly conduct — and sentenced Jones to two days of time already served. Jones issued an apology in court and said he is “trying to get better every day.”

Hear Adam Jones apologize in court to officers who arrested him @WCPO pic.twitter.com/My088kkpY7 — Terry Helmer (@TerryHelmerWCPO) May 16, 2017

Jones was arrested back in January following an incident in which he was accused of pushing a man and poking him in the eye. He went ballistic on the officer who arrested him and cursed at him during the ride to the station. He was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. A felony charge was later added when he allegedly spit on a jail employee.

Because of his numerous off-field issues over the years, the NFL could decide to suspend Jones. He recently received the support of Bengals owner Mike Brown, but that may not be enough.