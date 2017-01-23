Pacman Jones to police officer: ‘I hope you die’

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Pacman Jones was arrested on several charges earlier this month, and saying he was disrespectful to the police officer who brought him into custody would be an understatement.

After he was arrested following an incident in which he was accused of pushing a man and poking him in the eye, Jones went ballistic on the arresting officer and cursed at him during the ride to the station.

“Suck my d—, how about that? You understand that?” Jones was heard saying in a video obtained by TMZ. “You a b—h, bro. … I hope you die tomorrow.

“You didn’t even ask me what the f— happened. Did you ask me what happened? No the f— you didn’t, b—h. I told you he hit me and you didn’t say s—. What are we gonna do about him hitting me? What you say about that?”

The arresting officer said that was the first time he was hearing that part of the story, at which point Jones cursed at him some more and accused him of not wanting to hear it. Jones later claimed the officer was going be “out of a job tomorrow.”

At one point in the video, it sounded like Jones spit in the back of the police car.

Jones has vehemently denied the accusations against him. He was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. A felony charge was later added when he allegedly spit on a jail employee. You can read more details here.

Jones, who signed a three-year extension with the Bengals prior to the season, has a long history of getting into trouble off the field. His last arrest was for disorderly conduct in 2013, and he was accused of punching a woman earlier that year. In 2015, Pacman was involved in an incident at a casino. He was also arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2011 and placed on probation.

The next court hearing for Jones’ most recent case is scheduled for Feb. 10.