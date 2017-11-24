Panthers officially activate Greg Olsen

The Carolina Panthers are getting a big weapon back for the stretch run.

The team officially activated tight end Greg Olsen from injured reserve on Friday, setting him up to play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Injury news: #Panthers have activated TE Greg Olsen from IR and he’ll play Sunday. #Colts believe QB Jacoby Brissett (concussion) will play — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2017

Olsen fractured a bone in his foot and hasn’t played since Week 2, but he had been ramping up for a while now and talked openly of playing this week. With the team at 7-3 and firmly in the hunt for an NFC South title, his return couldn’t come at a much better time.