Panthers reportedly looking to bring back Julius Peppers

Julius Peppers has decided to play in 2017 after contemplating retirement, and he could wind up wrapping up his NFL career in the same place it began.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Carolina Panthers are working toward bringing Peppers back.

Reunion: The #Panthers are working to bring back veteran pass-rusher and old friend Julius Peppers, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peppers became a household name with the Panthers after he was drafted No. 2 overall by them in 2002. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Carolina before going on to play for the Chicago Bears and then Green Bay Packers.

Peppers recently turned 37, but he has remained productive over the past several seasons. He recorded 7.5 sacks last season in Green Bay and 10.5 the year before that. The former UNC star now has 143.5 sacks in his career, which is fifth all time in NFL history and first among active players. Peppers’ name came up in a PED report last year, but he was eventually cleared by the league.