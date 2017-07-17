Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

The Carolina Panthers have fired their general manager less than two weeks before the start of training camp.

Dave Gettleman, who has been with the Panthers since 2013, has been relieved of his duties.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” team owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

As Richardson alluded to, the timing of the move came as a complete shock. Teams typically part ways with front office executives immediately following the season — not days before training camp.

Carolina had a disappointing 6-10 season last year after winning the NFC title in 2015. The team had made the playoffs in each of Gettleman’s first three years with the team before last season. Gettleman has been criticized for the way he handled defensive back Josh Norman’s contract situation last offseason, and Norman ended up signing elsewhere.

Gettleman is the second front office executive to be fired by the Panthers since the draft, with the first having landed with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills trolled the Panthers in a tweet after they hired former Carolina assistant GM Brandon Beane.