Papa John’s considering ending NFL sponsorship

Papa John’s is displeased enough with the NFL’s ratings and response to national anthem protests that they’re reconsidering their sponsorship of the league.

The company is re-evaluating its ad campaigns, according to Julie Jargon and Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, and admitted that they will move their advertising dollars elsewhere if the league’s ratings decline — which the company blames on the protests — does not reverse itself.

“If the viewership decline continues, we will need to shift into things that work more effectively for us,” Papa John’s President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie said. “We are anxiously awaiting a solution to be created. That’s what will put the league in a positive place for the players, the fan base and the partners associated with them.”

Papa John’s has already started to pull some ad buys, though their assertion on the main cause of lower ratings would likely be disputed by many. It’s the first real sign that a major NFL sponsor is threatening to pull out of the association on account of the anthem issue.

H/T ProFootballTalk