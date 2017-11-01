Papa John’s critical of NFL leadership, pulls some advertising

Some NFL executives and owners are concerned about the negative impact national anthem protests have on the business side of the league, and the man who started the Papa John’s franchise feels those concerns are warranted.

On the heels of his company’s latest financial reports being released, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter was critical of the NFL for its lack of leadership and revealed that Papa John’s is pulling some of its advertising associated with the league.

First big shot from an NFL sponsor. “Papa” John Schnatter: “Leadership starts at the top and this is an example of poor leadership.” — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2017

Papa John’s says it has been pulling advertising associated with the NFL. The league, it says, has given some future spots in return. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2017

Papa John’s says it’s revising down of earnings guidance is in part related to “NFL challenges.” — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2017

Papa John’s has lowered its expected earnings, and ESPN’s Darren Rovell notes that is a direct result of the franchise’s “negative association” with the NFL.

Negative association with the NFL. They just revised guidance mostly on projected losses associated with NFL. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2017

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made some very strong remarks about anthem protests, and he insists he is simply looking out for the overall good of the NFL. While many fans support the rights of players to kneel or sit during the national anthem, others view it as a sign of disrespect and have vowed to boycott the league. Companies like Papa John’s are obviously just as concerned as Jones.