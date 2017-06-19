Pat McAfee explains why he hates Ryan Grigson

It’s no secret that former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee did not see eye-to-eye with his former general manager Ryan Grigson.

McAfee, now on staff at Barstool Sports, told PFT Live that the antipathy began from the day they met.

“The first conversation we had together,” McAfee said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “He told me I was the lowest thing in the organization, and he does not want to keep me. Mr. Irsay is forcing him to do it. That’s our first conversation we had. Whenever he cut our entire team [in 2012] and only kept a couple people, the first conversation he told me I was the lowest thing in the organization and the only reason why I’m there because for some reason, Mr. Irsay won’t cut [me]. Literally. It’s not a love-hate relationship. It’s been a hate relationship since day one. Whenever he got fired, I was real excited. It was a great day in my life.”

McAfee went on to express his sympathy for Cleveland Browns fans, as the organization added Grigson to its personnel department in May.

“The only way the Cleveland Browns could get worse, they brought him in,” McAfee said. “I’m trying to save the Cleveland Browns because the people of Cleveland deserve it. They’re beautiful, they’re amazing people. I think they should just send him to Canada. I think it would be great news for everybody, and for America, and that’s what I’m really here for. America.”

McAfee did not hold back when Grigson was fired, even though he was still with the Colts at the time. There is quite obviously no love lost there.