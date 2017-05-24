Pat McAfee has great response to Browns hiring Ryan Grigson

Ryan Grigson has a new job, and former Colts punter Pat McAfee has a great response to the former Colts exec’s position with a new franchise.

After spending five seasons as the general manager of the Colts, Grigson was relieved of his duties earlier this year. Despite helping Indianapolis to three playoff appearances, many will remember Grigson for trading a first-round pick to acquire Trent Richardson from the Browns, a move that was roundly criticized.

On Wednesday, the team the Colts received Richardson from announced they have added Grigson to their personnel department. That delighted McAfee, who took to Twitter to show what he thought of the hire.

We've added Ryan Grigson to our personnel department Details: https://t.co/ENlN3wPlGa pic.twitter.com/jOT9exWvKz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 24, 2017

Back in January, McAfee expressed relief at Grigson’s firing by Indianapoli,s so we know he won’t pass up the opportunity to take a shot at Grigson if it presents itself. Grigson’s job title with the Browns is Senior Personnel Executive.