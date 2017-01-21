Colts punter Pat McAfee rips Ryan Grigson after firing

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is quite pleased to see his general manager go.

Moments after media reports of Ryan Grigson’s firing spread on social media, McAfee tweeted several messages bashing the ex-GM.

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

"All Pro punter" please and thank you.. also someone who has seen your best friend treat humans absolutely horrendously for 5 years https://t.co/BUnbWw848A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

If McAfee is at all representative of his teammates, it doesn’t sound like Grigson was a popular figure in the Colts’ locker room. Plus, McAfee is the wrong guy to cross on social media. He will hurt you.