Saturday, January 21, 2017

Colts punter Pat McAfee rips Ryan Grigson after firing

by Grey Papke

Pat McAfee Colts

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is quite pleased to see his general manager go.

Moments after media reports of Ryan Grigson’s firing spread on social media, McAfee tweeted several messages bashing the ex-GM.

If McAfee is at all representative of his teammates, it doesn’t sound like Grigson was a popular figure in the Colts’ locker room. Plus, McAfee is the wrong guy to cross on social media. He will hurt you.


