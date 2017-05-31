Patrick Mahomes thinks he may not be that far away from NFL ready

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes is feeling pretty good after starting OTAs.

So good, in fact, that he is beginning to wonder just how far away from being NFL ready he really is.

“I don’t know if I’m that far away, it’s more about me continuing to work and keep getting better,” Mahomes said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “These veterans are guys that have been in the league, been around and have been very successful. In order to be like them, I’ve got to go as hard as they do and catch up to them.”

The starter Mahomes is trying to usurp has been pretty relaxed about the addition of the rookie. That probably won’t change. Mahomes surely feels good now, but he hasn’t played real opposition yet, even in a preseason game. That may be his next wake-up call.