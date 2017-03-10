Patriots acquire Brandin Cooks in trade with Saints

The New England Patriots pulled the trigger on a deal for Brandin Cooks.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Pats traded their first-round pick and third-round pick in this year’s draft to the New Orleans Saints for Cooks and a 4th-round pick.

TRADE! The Patriots have traded their #32 & 3rd #103 pick to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks & their 4th #118 pick per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2017

There had been talk all week that the Pats were looking to acquire Cooks in a trade.

Bill Belichick has long coveted Cooks and raved about the speedster’s skills, so it’s no surprise that the Patriots went after him.

Cooks was a first-round pick by the Saints in 2014 and is under team control through 2018. He is a major deep threat and has had consecutive seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards, as well as 17 TDs the past two years. The best part is the Pats are getting Cooks without even giving up Malcolm Butler, which is something they reportedly were considering.

Tom Brady has to be thrilled about this addition.