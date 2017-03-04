Report: Patriots, Brandon Marshall have ‘some mutual interest’

Could Brandon Marshall go from one division rival to another?

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported Saturday that Marshall, recently released by the New York Jets, is interested in joining the New England Patriots, and the interest is apparently mutual.

And two, don’t rule out Brandon Marshall coming to New England. There’s some mutual interest there — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 4, 2017

The marriage makes sense for Marshall, as the 32-year-old has never even played in the playoffs, much less won a ring. Though he caught just 59 passes and three touchdowns in a down 2016, it’s easy to see how he could reverse that trend on a better team with a better quarterback. Plus, Marshall has said openly that playing for the Patriots intrigues him. Keep an eye on this one.