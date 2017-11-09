Patriots reportedly claim Martellus Bennett on waivers

For the second time in his career, Martellus Bennett is back with the New England Patriots.

The tight end was reportedly claimed on waivers by the Patriots on Thursday, a day after the Green Bay Packers cut him loose.

Former Packers’ TE Martellus Bennett claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2017

Bennett was great with the Patriots in 2016, where he caught a career-high seven touchdowns and won the Super Bowl. He was released under somewhat controversial circumstances by the Packers, and even in spite of his injury status, it was probably a no-brainer for the Patriots to bring him back given how little success they’ve had at the tight end position behind Rob Gronkowski.