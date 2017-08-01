Patriots had to do some ‘construction’ to make room for fifth Super Bowl banner

The New England Patriots have won so many Super Bowls since they built their new stadium that they have literally run out of room for the banners.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Gillette Stadium has undergone some changes during the offseason just to make room for championship banner No. 5.

“We had a high-class problem because we had no more room to put banners,” Kraft said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “So we had to change the construction around, so we have a little surprise for our fans that night that should be very cool … We’re very excited.”

The Patriots’ first four banners were on display above the south end zone of the stadium, with two on either side of the Gillette Stadium logo. The team recently sent out a letter to season ticket holders announcing some improvements and new areas for fans to congregate inside the stadium, so perhaps those changes have made room for the Super Bowl LI banner.

New England will kick off the 2017 season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7. Between the new banner arrangement and the special guest that is supposed to be in attendance, it should be a fun night in Foxboro.